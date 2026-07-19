Mumbai is in a purposeless hurry, driven only by greed

MUMBAI: It’s been less than 24 hours since VB Gandhi Marg in Kala Ghoda, where architect-urbanist-educator Rahul Mehrotra’s studio is located, was cordoned off. Just the previous day, the street and the connecting by-lanes had been emptied out and vehicles barred from entry. A stretch along the road was converted into a cozy alfresco dining space with shade sails to complete the look, and somewhere else, a pottery-maker had set up a stall on the ground. It was an important

Mumbai, India. July 15,2026 - Rahul Mehrotra, an Indian Architect, posed for an interview with Hindustan Times in Mumbai, India. July 15, 2026 (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)