Mumbai is in a purposeless hurry, driven only by greed

MUMBAI: It’s been less than 24 hours since VB Gandhi Marg in Kala Ghoda, where architect-urbanist-educator Rahul Mehrotra’s studio is located, was cordoned off. Just the previous day, the street and the connecting by-lanes had been emptied out and vehicles barred from entry. A stretch along the road was converted into a cozy alfresco dining space with shade sails to complete the look, and somewhere else, a pottery-maker had set up a stall on the ground. It was an important
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the pedestrian district in Mumbai?
The pedestrian district marks an important moment for the city, inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis, as Mumbai’s first pedestrian district, transforming VB Gandhi Marg.
What are some concerns Rahul Mehrotra has regarding Mumbai's development?
Rahul Mehrotra expresses concerns about the elite-centric benefits of new infrastructure, the negative impact on the waterfront ecology, and the lack of attention to sustainable mobility solutions for the wider population.
How has Sharada Dwivedi influenced Rahul Mehrotra's work?
Sharada Dwivedi provided valuable insights into the history and assets of Mumbai, helping Mehrotra understand the city’s culture and processes more deeply.
What is Rahul Mehrotra's vision for Mumbai's future?
Rahul Mehrotra dreams of a Mumbai where everyone lives in dignity, emphasizing the need for affordable housing and infrastructure that connects communities equitably.
Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
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