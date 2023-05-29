Brave Mira Road jeweller fends off armed robbers, video of bravado goes viral

Mumbai: Not fearing the consequences of facing armed robbers, a Mira Road jeweller on Saturday bravely fought off two thieves with an iron rod and foiled the robbery bid.

According to police, the two men, wearing backpacks, entered Kothari Jewellers located in RNA Broadway Society at about 4.30pm. The owner, Mohit Kothari, 35, was alone at the shop and was setting up his shop.

At first, the men pretended that they came to the store to purchase a ring and asked him to show the collection. A few minutes later, taking advantage of the fact that the jeweller was alone, they wanted to rob the store.

Kothari sensed their motive and picked up an iron rod kept nearby and started beating up the robbers, one of them took out a pistol from his bag, but Kothari did not budge and continued to defend his shop.

Kothari also raised an alarm and subsequently, a few passersby gathered outside the shop. Sensing that they could get caught, the two robbers then fled the shop.

Kothari then called up the police station, “The entire episode was caught on the shop’s CCTV based on which we are trying to identify the robbers,” said a police officer from Mira Road police station.

The police officers said that they have registered a case against the two men. The CCTV footage of the incident was shared on Twitter which has received several responses praising the bravado of the jeweller who did not flinch in the face of a possible threat to his life to save his shop and jewellery.