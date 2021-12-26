Mumbai jumbo block: Western Railway to carry out maintenance work today. Details here

Mumbai local train services will be hit on Sunday as Western Railway will undertake a jumbo block on the Borivali-Gorgeaon route for track maintenance works. The block will be in effect for five hours, from 10:35am to 3:35pm, informed the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway (WR).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Indian Railways to carry out jumbo, mega blocks in Mumbai: Check local train routes, timings

“For track signalling and maintenance of overhead equipment, Western Railway will carry out a jumbo Block on Up and Down slow lines on Sunday, 26 December 2021 between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10:35 hours to 15:35 hours,” WR's official handle tweeted on the eve of the exercise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of WR's Mumbai division was the first to inform of the impending jumbo block, on December 24. “On Sunday dated 26/12/21, a major block of 5 hours will be taken in hand for maintenance works, from 10:35hrs to 15:35hrs on UP and DOWN SLOW lines, between BORIVALI and GOREGAON station,” it shared on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Western Railway, shared more details on the block. Speaking to a newspaper, Thakur said that throughout this duration, trains, on both Up and Down Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon, will be operated on the Fast lines between the two stations.

Thakur also said that while the work is on, the arrival and departure of trains will be suspended at platforms number 1, 2, 3 and 4 at the Borivali station.

Some suburban trains, too, will remain cancelled, the official noted further.