Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai jumbo block: Western Railway to carry out maintenance work today. Details here
mumbai news

Mumbai jumbo block: Western Railway to carry out maintenance work today. Details here

The block will be in effect for five hours, from 10:35am to 3:35pm, between Borivali and Goregaon.
The famous Mumbai locals (Image used only for representation)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mumbai local train services will be hit on Sunday as Western Railway will undertake a jumbo block on the Borivali-Gorgeaon route for track maintenance works. The block will be in effect for five hours, from 10:35am to 3:35pm, informed the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway (WR).

Also Read | Indian Railways to carry out jumbo, mega blocks in Mumbai: Check local train routes, timings

“For track signalling and maintenance of overhead equipment, Western Railway will carry out a jumbo Block on Up and Down slow lines on Sunday, 26 December 2021 between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10:35 hours to 15:35 hours,” WR's official handle tweeted on the eve of the exercise.

 

RELATED STORIES

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of WR's Mumbai division was the first to inform of the impending jumbo block, on December 24. “On Sunday dated 26/12/21, a major block of 5 hours will be taken in hand for maintenance works, from 10:35hrs to 15:35hrs on UP and DOWN SLOW lines, between BORIVALI and GOREGAON station,” it shared on Twitter.

Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Western Railway, shared more details on the block. Speaking to a newspaper, Thakur said that throughout this duration, trains, on both Up and Down Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon, will be operated on the Fast lines between the two stations.

Thakur also said that while the work is on, the arrival and departure of trains will be suspended at platforms number 1, 2, 3 and 4 at the Borivali station. 

Some suburban trains, too, will remain cancelled, the official noted further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP