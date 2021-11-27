Indian Railways to carry out jumbo, mega blocks in Mumbai: Check local train routes, timings

The Indian Railways has said it will carry out a jumbo and a mega block for maintenance work on Sunday.

The Western Railway said in a tweet that there will be no block during the day on Sunday on its suburban section on Sunday. “To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 00:45 hrs to 04:45 hrs on Sunday, 28th November, 2021,” it said in a tweet.

“According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP Slow line trains will be operated on UP Fast lines from Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali/Goregaon stations and all VIRAR bound DOWN Slow line trains will be operated on DOWN Fast line from Goregaon to Vasai Road/Virar stations. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements,” a statement posted also said.

The mega block by Central Railway will be between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Chunabhatti/Bandra harbour line and Thane-Kalyan slow lines.

The Indian Railways has also announced the Mumbai suburban rail will be partially shut for up to 72 hours in December to complete the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines.

The entire rail route will not be affected but some stations between Thane and Diva, where the construction is due, will be affected for 18-72 hours in the next month.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has rolled back the price of platform tickets, which was raised to decongest railway stations to contain the transmission of the coronavirus disease. The platform tickets will now be available for ₹10 as before, officials said on Thursday.

The decision came a day after Central Railway announced it will revert the price of platform tickets at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from ₹50 to ₹10 from Thursday.

The stations include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations.