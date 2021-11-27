Rampath Yatra Express: IRCTC flags off special train for pilgrimage to Ayodhya

The Rampath Yatra Express, connecting Maharashtra’s Pune to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, was flagged off on Saturday with an aim to promote pilgrimage tourism after the success of the Ramayana Express.

The new special train will tour six pilgrim destinations associated with Lord Ram. These include Nandigram, Shringverpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and Ayodhya, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) group general manager (West) Rahul Himalian told news agency ANI.

“The full-circuit Ramayana Yatra adds Hampi, Nashik and Rameshwaram,” he added.

The train will have AC class as well as sleeper coaches, IRCTC has said. The full package costs ₹14,490, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, stay, transport, and a guide. Interested passengers can book their train tickets on www.irctctourism.com.

"The launch of this train is aimed at promoting pilgrimage tourism, covering pilgrim sites in a tour of seven days and eight nights. It'll run with sleeper class and AC-3 tier," the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Pune division Renu Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

The Indian Railways has also announced a new segment of special trains dedicated to the tourism sector and a set of around 190 theme-based trains called Bharat Gaurav trains. The fare of these trains would be decided by tour operators but the railways will ensure that there is no abnormality in the prices.

The Indian Railways also recently resumed its catering service, serving hot cooked meals on train journeys as Covid-19 cases dropped significantly in the country. The announcement came just a few days after the Union civil aviation ministry announced the resumption of meals on domestic flights.