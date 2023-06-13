Mumbai: A day before the news of four boys being lost at sea surfaced, the lifeguards and police team had prevented a 23-year-old man from drowning at the same spot in Juhu beach.

23-year-old man rescued at same spot one day ago

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, several police officers and lifeguards were stationed at the seashore in their jurisdiction as MET had issued warnings about Cyclone Biparjoy.

Head constable Shimpi, who was on duty at the jetty near the Juhu Koliwada landing point, was informed by some lifeguards about two men who had gone swimming despite the high tide warnings.

“He immediately alerted all senior officials. By the time our team reached there, one of the two men had already returned to safety. The other, Ashraful Malik, 26, a resident of Golibar Chawl, Santacruz East, was rescued by our team and the lifeguards,” said police inspector Arun Ghodke of Santacruz police station.

Malik sustained some injuries on his back and hands, he said, adding, “After administration of the necessary medical aid, he was handed over to the friend who had accompanied him to the jetty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}