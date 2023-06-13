Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 23-year-old man rescued at same spot one day ago

23-year-old man rescued at same spot one day ago

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2023 12:50 AM IST

On Sunday, several police officers and lifeguards were stationed at the seashore in their jurisdiction as MET had issued warnings about Cyclone Biparjoy

Mumbai: A day before the news of four boys being lost at sea surfaced, the lifeguards and police team had prevented a 23-year-old man from drowning at the same spot in Juhu beach.

23-year-old man rescued at same spot one day ago
23-year-old man rescued at same spot one day ago

On Sunday, several police officers and lifeguards were stationed at the seashore in their jurisdiction as MET had issued warnings about Cyclone Biparjoy.

Head constable Shimpi, who was on duty at the jetty near the Juhu Koliwada landing point, was informed by some lifeguards about two men who had gone swimming despite the high tide warnings.

“He immediately alerted all senior officials. By the time our team reached there, one of the two men had already returned to safety. The other, Ashraful Malik, 26, a resident of Golibar Chawl, Santacruz East, was rescued by our team and the lifeguards,” said police inspector Arun Ghodke of Santacruz police station.

Malik sustained some injuries on his back and hands, he said, adding, “After administration of the necessary medical aid, he was handed over to the friend who had accompanied him to the jetty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai juhu beach
mumbai juhu beach
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out