Mumbai likely to witness higher temperatures, thunderstorms this week

With the official southwest monsoon season having ended on September 30, temperatures in the city are on their way up, touching a maximum of 34.5 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days on October 4 and 5, weather officials said. This is two degrees higher than normal, after temperatures remained consistently at normal or below normal in the last week of September, according to the India Meteorological Department’s automatic weather station in Santacruz.

The night-time minimum temperature, too, remained 2 degrees above normal at 26 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The city saw heavy thunder and lightning activity on Tuesday evening, between 7 pm and 8 pm, along with light to moderate rains in a few locations.

IMD officials said that the withdrawal of the monsoon over Mumbai and the rest of the Konkan coast is unlikely before October 15, and also warned that the intensity of rains may also pick up briefly between October 10 and 11.

As per the met department’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, daytime temperatures may rise to as much as 37 degrees by October 11 and nighttime temperatures are expected to remain between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius. In October 2020, the city had experienced a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on the 10th, 28th and 29th of the month. The highest October temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius in 2015.

A meteorologist with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai warned that the weather is likely to get muggier in the next few days. “The temperature will rise by at least a couple of degrees while the city remains under a cloud cover due to delayed monsoon withdrawal, so the heat will remain trapped closer to the ground and the relative humidity levels will go up. There are chances of moderate thundershowers on Wednesday, and a thunderstorm with more intense rain may occur between Thursday and Friday. There are no signs of monsoon withdrawing from Maharashtra yet as the withdrawal is expected to only start from the northeast October 6 onward,” said the official.