Mumbai: Local train services on CST-Vadala harbour line resume after brief outage
mumbai news

Mumbai: Local train services on CST-Vadala harbour line resume after brief outage

The local train services in Mumbai were affected between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadala on the harbour line for some time on Wednesday. According to authorities, the suspension was due to power supply problem.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Trains are operating between Kurla and Panvel railway stations.(Representative Photo/HT)

The local train services on the harbour line in Mumbai resumed on Wednesday evening after a brief outage. The services were affected between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadala due to power power supply problem, as announced by Central Railway.

"Due to power supply problem at Vadala, suburban services between CSMT and Vadala/Kurla on harbour line are held up. Suburban services are running on other lines," it said on Twitter.

Later, the Central Railway posted another tweet which said that services have resumed and operations are running normally.

"Harbour line services resume. Suburban services are running on all lines," the tweet said.

Topics
mumbai local train chhatrapati shivaji maharaj terminus harbour line service
