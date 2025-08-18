Mumbai local trains face delay amid heavy rain, low visibility and waterlogging

Mumbai woke up to heavy downpours, overcast skies, thunderstorms and gusty winds, as continuous rains continued to pound the city for the fourth day, leading to delays in local trains due to decreased visibility and waterlogging at some places. The administration is put on high alert and, with all necessary precautions being taken to avoid any mishap due to the heavy rains.(Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

The Main line and the Harbour line were delayed by nearly 10 to 15 minutes, reported ANI.

The administration is put on high alert and, with all necessary precautions being taken to avoid any mishap due to the heavy rains.

“As per the report available till now, only around 3-4 stations on harbour line Kurla, Chembur, Tilaknagar are having some issues of waterlogging and the points on these stations have been clamped and the movement of trains is delayed on harbour line by approximately 10-15 minutes,” Central Railway CPRO, Dr Swapnil Dhanraj Nila told ANI, answering to the reports of waterlogging across the city.

He added that the delay on the main line is approximately 8-10 minutes, citing reduced visibility due to the heavy rains at various routes including Karjat to Kalyan, Kasara to Kalyan, as well as Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Nila added that there has been an additional deployment of manpower, specifically engineering manpower, during the peak hours in the evening around 6.30 pm, which coincides with the high tide.

The additional manpower has been deployed at various locations that are previously prone to waterlogging, and they have been equipped with an adequate amount of water removing materials and the motors of high capacity pumps have been provided at multiple locations, he added.

“Engineers, pump operators, health staff and emergency response teams are stationed on-site & are carrying out field operations,” wrote Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on its official X handle.

The civic body has also urged citizens not to believe in rumours and step out of their homes only if absolutely necessary.

It has also advised residents to reach out to the BMC main control room helpline at 1916, for immediate assistance in case of emergencies.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for parts of the city today, as waterlogging continues to dot parts of the city, triggering traffic congestions, and affecting commute.

The BMC also declared a holiday in all schools now amid heavy rain, read an earlier report by HT. All schools of the afternoon shift were to remain closed, according to BMC PRO.

Rainfall to drench Maharashtra

Alongside parts of Mumbai, the IMD has also issued a red alert for Dahanu, as of 4.32 pm on Monday.

A yellow alert is issued today for Vijaydurg, Tasgaon, Sangli, Shirdi, Shrirampur, Ahmednagar, Jeur, Pandharpur, Solapur, Buldhana, Washim, Pusad, Beed, Akola, Amaravati, Yeotmal, Wardha, Hinganghat, Sonegaon, Katol, Chandrapur, Bramhapuri, Gadchiroli, Chamroshi, Ramtek, Vijaydurg and Sundernagar Range.

Borivali, Mulund, Powai, Santa Cruz, Chembur, Worli, Colaba, Alibag, Raigad Reserve, Shrivardhan, Harnai, Dapoli, Ratnagiri, Devgad, Mitbhav Beach, Sindhudurg, Malvan, Shriramwadi, Vengurla, Sawantwadi, Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Mahabaleshwar, Pune, Khandala, Bhimshankar Reserve, Vikramgad, Igatpuri, Nashik, Baramati, Malegaon, Dhule, Chalisgaon, Ajanta, Jalagon, Jalna, Aurangabad, Hingoli and Nanded are put on orange alerts.