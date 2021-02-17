Mumbai local trains see surge in passengers; 3.7 million commute everyday

Passengers on suburban local trains in Mumbai have increased since the services were resumed for the general public on February 1. Nearly 3.7 million passengers commute everyday by the local train network on the Central and the Western Railway.

Two million passengers on the Central Railway and 1.7 million passengers travel on the Western Railway everyday. The first week of February saw nearly 3.2 million passengers travel everyday by the local trains.

The general public is allowed to commute by local trains during particular time slots: from the first train service till 7am; 12pm to 4pm; and after 9pm.

“There has been an increase in the number of commuters on both Central and Western Railway. Average daily commuters have increased, ” said a senior Central Railway official.

Local train services for the general public were suspended on March 23,2020, due to the spread of coronavirus in the city. Later, services were resumed for employees working in essential care on July 15,2020.