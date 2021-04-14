Mumbai restrictions: Will maids be allowed? Are home deliveries permitted?

During the stricter lockdown period in Mumbai that is all set to kick in from 8pm from Wednesday and will go on till till May 1, house-helps would be allowed to work, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner IS Chahal has said. However, there might be some restrictions, which will be clarified in detailed guidelines, the BMC chief said.

In the order of Section 144 and night curfew, the government said the decision regarding inclusion of domestic help/drivers/attendants to work in the 'exceptions' category will be taken by local authorities based on local conditions.

In these 15 days of stricter restrictions, only essential services will be allowed to function during the day time. The BMC has categorised e-commerce as an essential service but has emphasised that people engaged in home deliveries should be get vaccinated as fast as possible, according to the vaccine guideline of the Centre i.e. delivery personnel above 45 years have been asked to get vaccinated.

Since residential apartments in Mumbai have emerged as hotspots, the BMC has tightened delivery rules for highrises. All home deliveries to buildings with more than one family will have to be restricted to the entrance of the building. From the entrance, apartment staff will ensure doorstep delivery. The civic body has also drawn up a provision to penalise the delivery personnel in case Covid-19 guidelines are not followed.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown-like situation in the entire state to break the chain of the transmission which has recorded its highest spike in April. Instead of imposing a complete lockdown, the government has orders a strict imposition of section 144 in the entire state, banning the assembly of five or more people. According to the government order, all non-essential activities will remain suspended during this time. Public transport, on the other hand, will remain in operation with some restrictions.

Before Section 144, the government imposed night curfew and weekend lockdown in the state but, with little result, resorted to stricter norms.

Under BMC area, there are 90 active Covid-19 containment zones, which mostly comprises slums and chawls. Apart from these, there are 995 active sealed buildings, which are residential societies and highrises. The D ward, comprising Malabar Hill, Girgaon, Tardeo, Grant Roadm napean Sea Road, Khetwadi, has emerged as the hotbed of the infection with 218 sealed buildings. The KW ward, including Juhu, Versova, Andheri West, has 214 sealed buildings.