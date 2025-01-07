Mumbai: Man dies in fire at building housing singer Udit Narayan’s flat

A senior citizen died and another person was hospitalised after suffering from suffocation after a fire in a Mumbai building where noted Bollywood singer Udit Narayan stays, officials said. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installations and household articles in the flat.(Pixabay/Representative)

The fire broke out in the B wing of the building, the singer, who stays in the A wing of the high-rise, told PTI.

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of the 13-storey Sky Pan building in Andheri’s Oberoi Complex at 10 pm on Monday, the officials said. It was doused after nearly four hours at 1.49 am on Tuesday, the officials said.

Two persons suffered from suffocation due to smoke following the fire and were rushed to nearby Kokilaben Hospital. One of them, 75-year-old Rahul Mishra, was declared "brought dead", while the other person, Raunak Mishra (38), was discharged against medical advice after initial treatment, he said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installations and household articles in the flat, another official said. Prima facie, the fire brigade suspects a short-circuit could have triggered the fire, but the exact cause was under investigation, he said. Udit Narayan said the fire department did its best to douse the fire.

“The fire broke out around 9 pm. I stay on the 11th floor in A wing, and the fire broke out in B wing. We all got down, and were in the building premises for at least three to four hours. “It was very dangerous, anything could’ve happened. Grateful to the almighty and our well-wishers that we are safe,” Narayan said.

“This incident has affected me mentally, and it will take a while to get over it. When you hear of such an incident you feel for it but when you are in a similar situation you understand how much painful it is,” the singer said.

Source said that five people were staying in the duplex flat in which the fire broke out. Three persons, including house servants, escaped unhurt, they said.

Fire brigade sources claimed that fire fighting system of the building was non-functional and the fire fighting operation became a “little bit tough” for them due to the condition of the internal staircase of the duplex flat. A housing society office bearer of the building declined to comment.