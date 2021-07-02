Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man held for duping 2 by promising oxygen concentrators
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man held for duping 2 by promising oxygen concentrators

The Pant Nagar police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Ulhasnagar for allegedly duping Covid patients and their relatives on the pretext of selling them oxygen concentrators
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:23 PM IST
HT Image

The Pant Nagar police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Ulhasnagar for allegedly duping Covid patients and their relatives on the pretext of selling them oxygen concentrators.

According to the police, the accused circulated his mobile number on social media. After people approached him for oxygen concentrators, he asked to pay an advance amount through an online mode and later did not deliver oxygen concentrators.

A woman from Ghatkopar claimed that she was duped of 1.35 lakh, while another man from Gujarat claimed that the accused had taken 1 lakh from him.

Police officers said the accused, Bunty Jarwal alias Rahul Desai, a resident of Ulhasnagar area, put up a furniture stall at exhibitions held across India, where he exchanged mobile numbers of the people who visited his stall and others, at the centres.

During the lockdown, he faced a financial crisis. To make easy money, he circulated messages about supplying oxygen concentrators at a reasonable price, said senior inspector Suhas Kamble of the Pant Nagar police station.

The police traced the accused in the Ulhasnagar area. He was arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said Kamble.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP