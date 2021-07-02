Mumbai: Man held for duping 2 by promising oxygen concentrators

The Pant Nagar police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Ulhasnagar for allegedly duping Covid patients and their relatives on the pretext of selling them oxygen concentrators.

According to the police, the accused circulated his mobile number on social media. After people approached him for oxygen concentrators, he asked to pay an advance amount through an online mode and later did not deliver oxygen concentrators.

A woman from Ghatkopar claimed that she was duped of ₹1.35 lakh, while another man from Gujarat claimed that the accused had taken ₹1 lakh from him.

Police officers said the accused, Bunty Jarwal alias Rahul Desai, a resident of Ulhasnagar area, put up a furniture stall at exhibitions held across India, where he exchanged mobile numbers of the people who visited his stall and others, at the centres.

During the lockdown, he faced a financial crisis. To make easy money, he circulated messages about supplying oxygen concentrators at a reasonable price, said senior inspector Suhas Kamble of the Pant Nagar police station.

The police traced the accused in the Ulhasnagar area. He was arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said Kamble.