Mumbai: Man steals cash, ornaments worth 57 lakh from wife, held

Shahu Nagar police arrested a 55-year-old man from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing his wife’s cash and gold ornaments worth ₹57 lakh.

Senior inspector Deepak Palav of Shahu Nagar police station said they questioned several people after receiving the complaint. “After getting the mobile location of the accused, Idrish Shaikh, to his native place, a team was dispatched there. With the help of local police, Shaikh was arrested. They have recovered stolen booty worth ₹55.33 lakh from him,” said Palav.

According to police, the victim, Mariyam Shaikh, 47, lives in Matunga Labour Camp, which falls under the jurisdiction of Shahu Nagar police station. As she wanted to start a business in Dharavi, she recently sold her shop in Kalyan for ₹52 lakh and kept the cash at home. Shaikh was convincing her to come to her native place in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, but she did not agree, said a police officer.

Shaikh, in his statement, claimed he got fed up of his wife’s refusal to settle at his native place and fled with ₹52 lakh and gold ornaments worth ₹4 lakh to his native place without informing her. The incident occurred on June 11 when she went to attend a marriage in Dharavi, added Palav.

When the complainant returned, she found cash and gold ornaments were missing and tried to contact her husband but his number was switched off. She then approached the police and registered a case for breach of trust against her husband.

“We questioned several people who were known to Shaikh and found his new SIM card number. His location was traced in the native place from where he was arrested,” said Palav.

He was produced in the court and remanded in police custody till June 21 for further investigation.