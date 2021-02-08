Mumbai man used high-end car to peddle drugs: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launched an extensive operation against the drug racket in the city and arrested an alleged trafficker Ibrahim Mujawar alias Ibrahim Kaskar from Jogeshwari, and his supplier Asif Rajkotwala from Dongri, on Saturday.

The agency also seized Kaskar’s Mercedes car. NCB claimed that Kaskar was using his high-end car to peddle drugs to high-profile customers in western suburbs.

During the drive against narcotics, an NCB team raided Kaskar’s home at Jogeshwari and allegedly seized 100 gram of mephedrone (MD) from his possession. During interrogation, he revealed that Rajkotwala had supplied him the contraband. The team then went to Dongri to arrest Rajkotwala and allegedly recovered a small quantity of charas from his possession, said NCB officers.

Both have been working together from a year, said NCB officers. Kaskar is an accused in an attempt to murder case and has allegedly assaulted a police personnel. He is currently on bail in the other cases and came in contact with Rajkotwala through a common friend, who is a wanted in the drugs case. “Kaskar and Rajkotwala are in NCB’s remand and we are investigating further, said an officer.

Last month, NCB had arrested south Mumbai resident Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, and his associate Arif Bhujwala, for allegedly running a drug laboratory in Dongri. Bhujwala allegedly manufactured MD from more than three years at the laboratory, said NCB officers. The agency also recovered drugs worth Rs8-10 crore, two automatic revolvers and Rs21 crore from Bhujwala’s home.

NCB also seized a diary, in which codes and some of the networks of the drug cartel are mentioned. “All the links are being verified and drug suppliers and peddlers across the city and outside are being nabbed,” said the NCB officer.

.