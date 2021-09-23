Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai man uses mother-in-law’s email ID to send hoax mail

Amboli police are on a lookout for a man who allegedly sent the Mumbai Police an email threatening to plant a bomb, using the email ID of his mother-in-law. The accused allegedly used the woman’s email ID to take revenge on her.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The man allegedly used the mother-in-law’s email ID to take revenge on her. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, Premji Parmare, married one Anuradha two years ago, but as he was unemployed, she left him and went to stay with her mother Lakshmi at Amboli. When Parmare tried to take Anuradha back with him, Lakshmi would allegedly intervene and stop him.

According to the police, the accused, Premji Parmare, married one Anuradha two years ago, but as he was unemployed, she left him and went to stay with her mother Lakshmi at Amboli. When Parmare tried to take Anuradha back with him, Lakshmi would allegedly intervene and stop him.

To take revenge for this, Parmare used Lakshmi’s email ID and sent an email to the Mumbai Police threatening to plant a bomb. Police officers traced the email address to Lakshmi. When Amboli police detained Lakshmi to question, they found out Parmare was behind the crime and he had tried to frame his mother-in-law so that he could take his wife home without any interference.

“By the time we investigated the case, Parmare had fled to Gujarat. We are now tracing him. A case has been registered against Parmare,” said a police officer.

