'Distance makes the heart grow fonder': Mumbai man wanting to meet girlfriend during curfew gets witty reply from police

Mumbai is grappling with a huge surge in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The administration has put in place strict curbs to check the movement of the people and stop the spread of the disease. But that isn't stopping people of the city from making requests to go out.

One such request came from Ashwin Vinod, who asked the Mumbai Police what colour-coded sticker should he use to go out and meet his girlfriend. The police's reply was prompt, and courteous.

"We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier. P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase," the police replied to Ashwin Vinod's tweet.

They also used the hashtag #StayHomeStaySafe to give the message that it's safe to be at home during Covid-19.

At present, Section 144 of the CrPC - that prohibits assembly of five or more people at one place - is in force in Mumbai and other parts of the state due to rising Covid-19 cases. The city police has made it mandatory for the vehicles in emergency/essential services to put up colour-coded stickers in a bid to limit the vehicular movement.

The circular 6-inch stickers come in three colours: red, green and yellow.

The vehicles used by doctors, medical staff (including ambulances) sport a red sticker. Those involved in transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries and dairy products will have stickers in green. If a person in travelling to the airport or ATM, he has to paste a yellow sticker on his vehicle.

Police are implementing the prohibitory orders in a strict manner and action is being taken against the vehicles, which are out on the streets without any valid reason.

Meanwhile, the reply by the police was well received and widely appreciated by the users on the micro-blogging site.

"Very thoughtful reply in these trying times. Each person has their own essentials. Please keep us engaged with witty responses and we are forever grateful for your service! You take care of Mumbai like no one else does! All of you stay safe and healthy!" Twitter user Satyan Israni said.

Mumbai police's Twitter handle has more than 50 lakh followers.