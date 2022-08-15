Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai man who made 9 calls threatening Mukesh Ambani is a 56-yr-old jeweller

Published on Aug 15, 2022 09:15 PM IST
Police said Vishnu Vidhu Bhowmik, who has a jewelry shop in south Mumbai, was arrested for the threat calls. Bhowmik moved to Borivali from Tripura about 30 years ago
The threat calls were made to a phone number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital that is run by the Reliance Foundation (Mint File Photo)
ByManish Pathak

MUMBAI: A 56-year-old jeweller in north Mumbai was arrested on Monday on charges that he made nine threat calls to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai and threatened to harm Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani and members of his family.

The phone calls were made between 10:39am and 12.04pm on Monday. In one call, the caller identified himself as Azfal. Police earlier said it appeared that the nine calls were made by the same person.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nilotpal said the threat calls were received by the call center of the hospital. “The caller had issued threat to Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family members. An FIR is registered in the matter at the DB Marg police station,” he added.

A hospital staff then reported the threat calls to the DB Marg police station in south Mumbai, which registered a under section 506(II) (criminal intimidation, if the threat be to cause death or grievous hurt or to cause the destruction of any property by fire) of the Indian Penal Code. The offence is punishable with imprison­ment of up to seven years, or with fine, or with both.

Police said the calls were traced to a residential colony in Borivali west in north Mumbai. A police team arrested 56-year-old jeweler, Vishnu Vidhu Bhowmik, who has a jewelry shop in south Mumbai, said a police officer. He added that the jeweler was taken into custody from his residence in Dahisar at about 2pm and brought to the DB Marg police station.

A police officer privy to the investigation said Bhoumik, a native of Tripura, has been living in Borivali for the last 30 years with his family, made the calls using his mobile phone.

He was sent for medical test after arrest formalities were completed, said DCP Neelotpal.

