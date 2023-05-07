22-year-old writes three-hour BA exam with transplanted hand

Mumbai: Two years after undergoing hand transplant at KEM Hospital-Parel, Rahul Ahirwar has written his first year BA exams in Madhya Pradesh with the transplanted hand. In what is being described as a rare feat by doctors, the 22-year-old wrote the three-hour long paper without taking the help of a writer.

Ahirwar had lost both his hands in an accident while working in an automobile factory in April 2019 in Haryana. Through the internet, he learnt about the hand transplant programme at KEM Hospital-parel and decided to come to Mumbai. He enrolled for it in February 2021 and underwent a right-hand transplant after six months.

“I still have a little problem while writing but I was sure that I will be able to write on my own without taking the help of a writer, “said Ahirwar.

“Even doctors had suggested that I take the help of a writer, but I started practicing writing three-hour papers, 15 days before my first exam, which was on March 25. I was practicing writing for hours and it helped,” added Ahirwar.

While he has appeared for two papers — English and political science, he is yet to write four more exams, which are in the coming days. “My next paper is on May 17, and my confidence about writing has gone up now,” said Ahirwar.

Post transplant, Ahirwar had stayed back in Mumbai for physiotherapy sessions and returned to his hometown in October last year. He took admission for the first year Bachelors of Arts course.

“The success of a hand transplant depends on physiotherapy. It plays a vital role and is important for the functionality of the transplanted hand. Since we were not sure about the physiotherapy sessions Ahirwar would receive back home, we asked him to stay back,” said Dr Vinita Puri, who performed the hand transplant surgery on Ahirwar.

Ahirwar is the first and the only hand transplant that took place in KEM Hospital. Mumbai has seen eight hand transplants.

Dr Puri said Ahirwar managed to achieve this feat out of his sheer strong willpower. “During his stay in Mumbai, he got a certificate in MS-CIT. Every day he used to come for physiotherapy. He strictly followed whatever exercises were given to him,” said Dr Puri.

Ahirwar, who aspires to become an IAS officer, had appeared for his Class 12 board exam when he met with the accident.

“I am grateful to Dr Puri because not only did she perform the hand transplant surgery on me, but she also helped me find a house in Mumbai closer to the hospital and even paid the rent. She ensured that I had smooth physiotherapy sessions that enabled a good functioning transplanted hand,” he said.

