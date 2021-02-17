Mumbai mayor boards train, asks passengers to take Covid-related precautions

A day after warning citizens that the city might be headed towards another lockdown if they do not take Covid-19-related precautions, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday travelled on a local train and requested passengers to wear masks.

Pednekar took the train from Byculla, where her official residence is, to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. Pednekar was seen asking food stall operators on stations, and passengers to maintain social distancing and regularly wash their hands.

“If citizens do not follow Covid-19 guidelines, there will be no option for the state government but to go for another lockdown. It is for the citizens to ensure that proper masking, sanitisation, and social distancing is maintained.”

The BMC has also set up squads at ward levels to ensure passengers wear masks.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed district authorities to strictly enforce the standard operating procedures laid down to facilitate unlocking in the state.