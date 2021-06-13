Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai MLA asks workers dump garbage on contractor for not doing 'job' properly
mumbai news

Mumbai MLA asks workers dump garbage on contractor for not doing 'job' properly

In the video, Dilip Lande and his men can be seen forcing a contractor to sit in a pile of garbage and putting the trash on his head.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:21 PM IST
The incident took place on Saturday and a video of it was posted by ANI.(ANI/Twitter (Screengrab))

In a bizarre incident, a Shiv Sena lawmaker from Mumbai, Dilip Lande, asked civic workers to dump garbage on a contractor who failed to do his job properly. Lande also made the contractor sit on the road which was waterlogged due to improper cleaning of the drainage system.

"I did this as the contractor didn't do his job properly," Lande was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The incident took place on Saturday and a video of it was posted by ANI.

In the video, Lande and his men can be seen forcing a contractor to sit in a pile of garbage and putting the trash on his head.

The local train and bus services in Mumbai took a hit due to the incessant rainfall in the city over the past few days. The rain waterlogged major sections of train tracks and roads.

Mumbai recorded 565.2 mm or downpour after three days of torrential rain. The city had recorded the highest monthly rainfall at 1106.7 mm in 2015.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced red alert for Konkan region and orange for Mumbai and Thane on Sunday.

Meanwhile, train services in Mumbai resumed on Saturday evening as rain subsided, leading to a drop in water level. The services were earlier disrupted as railway tracks were waterlogged due to the heavy downpours. Bus services were also hit as roads were submerged, making it extremely difficult for vehicles to move.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

‘Future superstar’: Anand Mahindra reacts to clip of little girl playing cricket

This iguana ‘loves’ kisses and strawberries, viral video makes people smile

Astronomers spot giant 'blinking' star near Milky way

Cambodia deploys new batch of rat recruits as mine-detecting rat Magawa retires
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP