Mumbai: MMRDA’s cycle vision back on track in BKC

After a failed attempt a decade back, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revived its plan of installing a cycle track in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The cycle track will be built along the footpath with bollards separating the pavement from the track, officials said.

On Tuesday, the guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs, Aaditya Thackeray, tweeted, “MMRDA is executing a cycle track in BKC. With increased offices, connectivity, we hope this would help with the last-mile connect.” He further said that pedestrians, cyclists, cars, and buses should have their rightful space on the streets and the government is working towards the same.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “The work is in progress. Around 4.5-5km stretch in BKC will have a cycle track.” When asked about the changes incorporated this time around, Rajeev said the height of the track has been raised at the footpath level. The MMRDA is also painting the track a separate colour for motorists to identify.

In 2011, MMRDA had spent around Rs6 crore to create a cycle track. However, the project failed as two-wheelers used the lane to manoeuvre traffic. It was also used as a parking spot by autos.

However, MMRDA, in August 2020, launched a public-bike sharing scheme in BKC, which has picked pace. As per recent data, more than 78,000 trips have been made on the e-bikes in five months. These bikes were mainly introduced for connectivity to the suburban Bandra and Kurla railway stations.

AV Shenoy, a transport expert from the Mumbai Mobility Forum, said, “We will have to wait and watch as to how it works this time around. Authorities must give equal importance to pedestrian infrastructure also.”