Mumbai: Mobile thieves who targetted same train daily, arrested

The Borivli government railway police (GRP) officers on Saturday arrested two mobile robbers who stole phones of commuters of the same train every day. The police also recovered phones worth ₹1.6 lakhs from the robbers.

Bhaskar Pawar, a senior inspector, said that a commuter Yogendra Yashwant Gharate, 25, had registered a complaint against unidentified robbers. He had boarded the 8.20pm from Malad last week. When the train halted at Kandivli station, he realised that his mobile phone was missing from his pocket. The police scanned the CCTV and pinned a man who looked suspicious.

To catch the robbers red-handed, the police officers dressed in casual clothes, boarded the same train from Malad. As the officers felt someone trying to touch his pant pocket, they caught the man.

The officer then checked the pockets of commuters who seemed suspicious. The two of the suspects attempted to flee. However, the officers caught the two who were later identified as Mohammed Abdul Sajid, 26, and Mohammed Ali Sayyed, 22. “We have arrested the two men and recovered seven mobile phones from the duo which they had robbed on Saturday,” said Pawar.

On interrogating them, they revealed that they used to board the train at 8.20pm every day and within five minutes, until the next station, they robbed around four to five mobile phones and get off at Kandivli.