Mumbai: NIA brings Sachin Vaze to his Thane home

A day after establishing controversial former Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Vaze’s role in parking an explosive-laden SUV near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia on February 24, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Vaze to his residence in Thane at 8pm on Wednesday. The NIA team had already initiated search and interrogation at his house since 2pm along with local police.

The team was also set to visit Mumbra Creek where the body of Mansukh Hiran, who owned the SUV, was found on March 5. However, the team returned to Mumbai without going to Mumbra Creek, said sources.

A local police officer said, “The NIA team, along with officers from Rabodi police, reached his residence at 2pm and started interrogating his family members. The team continued the interrogation till late at night.”

Meanwhile, Shivdeep Lande, additional commissioner of police, Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS), on Wednesday visited ATS office in Wagle Estate, Thane. Mumba police personnel and staff, who carried out Hiran’s post-mortem at Kalwa hospital, were called for questioning and their statements were recorded.

Hiran’s diatom test report out, claims kin

Hiran’s family members said that they came to know that reports of the diatom tests are out. A family member requesting anonymity said, “We came to know that the diatom test report is with the police. But we haven’t received anything or being informed by the officers. We only want justice; whether NIA investigates the case or ATS is none of our concern.”

The family had requested the diatom test to ascertain if Hiran’s death was caused by drowning.