Mumbai: No bail for grandmother booked in minor’s sexual abuse case

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court has refused to grant bail to a man booked in connection with sexual abuse of her 12-year-old granddaughter on the pretext of removing an evil spirit from her
By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The girl was allegedly sexually abused by a 42-year-old man, a Wadala resident, who is accused of performing black magic. The incident is alleged to have happened in front of her maternal grandmother.

The case against the grandmother and the man was registered after a neighbour heard the girl screaming.

The neighbour alleged that on October 17, 2019, she heard the victim screaming. Therefore, the neighbour climbed on her bed and peeped into the house of the grandmother. She allegedly saw the accused sexually abusing the girl, while the grandmother stood behind the curtains watching the accused.

She later alerted her husband and other neighbours. However, by the time they reached the place, the accused had fled. The neighbour later approached the police and reported the incident. The police also recorded the statement of the victim who said that the accused used to visit her grandmother’s house for some activities under the pretext of black magic-related activities.

