Mumbai: Two men have been arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing their 21-year-old colleague by stabbing him with a pair of scissors during an altercation over harassment of their female co-worker, according to Waliv police.

Two kill colleague for abusing, harassing female co-worker

The police officers said that the victim, Ankit Shah, who worked in the office of a building contractor located in Vasai East, had been allegedly harassing a 19-year-old female colleague over the last two months.

The female employee spoke about the harassment to two of her other colleagues, who warned Shah. On Thursday, when Shah tried to harass her again, the two accused tried to intervene and it eventaully led to a fight, during which they grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed Shah three times, killing him, said the police.

The accused, Immamuddin Mansuri, 34, and Naim Mansuri, 28, were produced before the court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody. The police are now investigating to find out if there was previous enmity between the accused and Shah.

The police officers said that despite his female colleague’s warnings, Shah, a resident of Vasai, had not stopped harassing her and used to abuse her without any reason. On Monday, the woman expressed her plight to two of her co-workers.

Kailash Barwe, senior police inspector of Waliv police station said that the accused, Immamuddin and Naim, who are residents of Nalasopara, had tried to warn Shah and it escalated into a fight between the three.

“Seeing the three fighting, their employer intervened and asked Shah to leave the office,” said Barwe.

On Thursday while the woman was leaving the office at 11pm, she saw Shah approaching her. The woman tried to ignore him, but Shah began harassing and abusing her.

“As the woman started screaming for help, Naim and Imamuddin assaulted Shah. when Shah retaliated, the men picked up a pair of scissors from the office desk and stabbed Shah three times in his chest and stomach,” said a police officer from Waliv police station.

Shah was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission. “We have registered a case of murder and arrested the two men for the offense,” said Barwe. The officers said that they are recording the statement of the woman.

