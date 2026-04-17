Mumbai on yellow alert today for hot and humid conditions; temperature likely to reach 35°C
Mumbai weather today: Mumbai is on yellow alert today as hot, humid conditions persist; temperature likely to touch 35°C.
Mumbai is under a yellow alert today as hot and humid conditions continue across the city, according to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to remain uncomfortable through the day, with rising moisture levels intensifying the heat. The temperature is likely to touch 35°C.
As of April 17, 2026, the maximum temperature will be at 31.57°C and minimum will hover at 25.99°C. Relative humidity is at 51%, while wind speeds are recorded at 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and is expected to set at 06:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, April 18, 2026, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.35 °C and 31.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 31.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 95.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|April 18, 2026
|31.57
|Overcast clouds
|April 19, 2026
|31.94
|Overcast clouds
|April 20, 2026
|31.67
|Few clouds
|April 21, 2026
|30.84
|Scattered clouds
|April 22, 2026
|30.71
|Sky is clear
|April 23, 2026
|30.73
|Sky is clear
|April 24, 2026
|31.73
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on April 17, 2026{{/usCountry}}
Weather in other cities on April 17, 2026{{/usCountry}}
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.{{/usCountry}}
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.{{/usCountry}}
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.