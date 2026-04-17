Mumbai on yellow alert today for hot and humid conditions; temperature likely to reach 35°C

Mumbai is under a yellow alert today as hot and humid conditions continue across the city, according to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to remain uncomfortable through the day, with rising moisture levels intensifying the heat. The temperature is likely to touch 35°C.

Mumbai on yellow alert today for hot and humid conditions.( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As of April 17, 2026, the maximum temperature will be at 31.57°C and minimum will hover at 25.99°C. Relative humidity is at 51%, while wind speeds are recorded at 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and is expected to set at 06:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, April 18, 2026, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.35 °C and 31.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 31.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 95.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Date Temperature (°C) Sky April 18, 2026 31.57 Overcast clouds April 19, 2026 31.94 Overcast clouds April 20, 2026 31.67 Few clouds April 21, 2026 30.84 Scattered clouds April 22, 2026 30.71 Sky is clear April 23, 2026 30.73 Sky is clear April 24, 2026 31.73 Sky is clear View All

{{^usCountry}} Weather in other cities on April 17, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weather in other cities on April 17, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.57 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 33.27 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.51 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 34.16 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 38.34 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 34.65 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 37.25 °C Overcast clouds View All

{{^usCountry}} To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here. This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here. This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON