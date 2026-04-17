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Mumbai on yellow alert today for hot and humid conditions; temperature likely to reach 35°C

Mumbai weather today: Mumbai is on yellow alert today as hot, humid conditions persist; temperature likely to touch 35°C. 

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 11:59 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Mumbai is under a yellow alert today as hot and humid conditions continue across the city, according to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to remain uncomfortable through the day, with rising moisture levels intensifying the heat. The temperature is likely to touch 35°C.

Mumbai on yellow alert today for hot and humid conditions.( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

As of April 17, 2026, the maximum temperature will be at 31.57°C and minimum will hover at 25.99°C. Relative humidity is at 51%, while wind speeds are recorded at 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and is expected to set at 06:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, April 18, 2026, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.35 °C and 31.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 31.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 95.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
April 18, 202631.57Overcast clouds
April 19, 202631.94Overcast clouds
April 20, 202631.67Few clouds
April 21, 202630.84Scattered clouds
April 22, 202630.71Sky is clear
April 23, 202630.73Sky is clear
April 24, 202631.73Sky is clear
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.57 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata33.27 °C Few clouds
Chennai32.51 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru34.16 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad38.34 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad34.65 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi37.25 °C Overcast clouds
 
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