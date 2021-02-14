Mumbai: One dead, one hurt in road mishap; truck driver booked

One person died and another got injured in a road accident on Western Express Highway near Andheri on Saturday evening. Their bike allegedly hit a truck, which was double parked, and fell. The truck driver has been booked.

According to the police, Pramod Kalekar, 42, and his friend Mukesh Mishra, 28, were on their way towards Byculla when they hit the truck. The truck was unloading paver blocks without taking any measures to ensure safety of vehicles passing by.

Eye witnesses said that after the accident when a crowd started to gather, the truck driver fled the spot, said a police officer.

A passer by called the police emergency number, following which the two were taken to a hospital. Kalekar was declared dead on arrival. Mishra is undergoing treatment for severe injuries at Sir JJ Hospital.

The police said that a case of death due to negligence has been registered against the driver under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are scanning the CCTV of the highway and trying to find out the identity of the driver who fled the scene without taking the injured to the hospital or providing medical assistance,” said an officer from Andheri police station.