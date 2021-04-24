Mumbai: Only 37 vaccination centres remain open today

A total of 57 private vaccination centres in Mumbai were closed on Saturday, due to a shortage in vaccine stock.

On Sunday, only 37 centres, including 30 municipal and government, and seven private vaccination centres will remain open for vaccination, until their stocks last.

There are a total of 132 vaccine centres in Mumbai, of which 73 are private, 42 are municipal centres and 17 are government or state-run centres.

Mangala Gomare, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) executive health officer said on Saturday night, “For Sunday’s vaccination drive, we may have approximately 40,000 vaccine vials left, and we are yet to calculate the exact figure. We received 50,000 vials on Friday night and distributed them in municipal and government centres. BMC is following up to receive more vaccine doses.” Previously, on April 20, Mumbai received 110,000 doses.

Some private centres did not completely exhaust their vaccine stock on Saturday, but if they have very few shots left, they will not be able to conduct a full-fledged drive on Sunday, Gomare said.

On Saturday, BMC vaccinated a total of 37,489 beneficiaries of which 18,846 received their first dose, and 18,643 received their second dose.

So far in Mumbai, 1,857,439 beneficiaries have received their first dose, and 356,425 have received their second dose.

