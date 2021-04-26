Mumbai: Oxygen supplied on time, shifting of patients from Bhagwati Hosp deferred

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Bhagwati Hospital in Borivli went into panic mode on Sunday after its oxygen supplier did not reach on time due to a technical glitch at a facility. Owing to this, as a backup plan, the hospital authorities planned to shift few patients, out of the total 98 patients, to the Dahisar jumbo centre.

According to BMC officials, the technical fault at the supplier’s end was resolved by the afternoon and oxygen was supplied in a nick of time.

If the supply would have been hit, it would have affected private and civic-run hospitals in the city.

According to an official from the hospital, it got four dura cylinders and had three in back up, but when the supply van did not arrive as per schedule, we had to plan a backup. However, the supply van was in before we could shift patients.

Dr Shantaram Kawade, superintendent of the hospital, said, “We received four dura cylinders on Sunday evening, and more are expected to be in by tonight. Hence, we have good stock for tomorrow also. We would like to reiterate that no patients were shifted out of Bhagwati Hospital on Sunday.”

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Sunday said, “All issues relating to oxygen supply under BMC stands resolved, and the supply situation is normal.”

