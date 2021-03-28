Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: People throng Dadar vegetable market amid rising Covid-19 cases
mumbai news

Mumbai: People throng Dadar vegetable market amid rising Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 35,726 new positive cases, 14,523 discharges and 166 deaths on Saturday
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Several people were seen flouting social distancing norms while purchasing groceries. Many of them even were without proper masks. ANI Photo)

Ahead of night curfew in Maharashtra, people thronged Dadar vegetable market on Sunday morning amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Several people were seen flouting social distancing norms while purchasing groceries. Many of them even were without proper masks.

In order to control the new infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a night curfew across the state, from Sunday under its 'Mission Begin Again' program.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that six states--Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- account for 79.57 pc of new Covid cases.

"Six States--Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a surge in the Covid daily new cases. 79.57 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 6 states. 62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours," read the release by Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra reported 35,726 new positive cases, 14,523 discharges and 166 deaths on Saturday, as per the State Health Department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Whose favourite was Vaze, asks Raut, calls Deshmukh 'accidental' home minister

‘Truth will come out’: Anil Deshmukh on corruption probe by retired HC judge

Huge crowd at Mumbai’s Dadar vegetable market despite soaring Covid-19 cases

Currently all local trains are functioning in Mumbai, says DRM on night curfew

Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that residential societies with five or more Covid-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking to reporters here today, the Mumbai Mayor also said that a night curfew may be imposed in the capital city on March 28 from 10 or 11 pm, adding that hotels and pubs will remain shut during the night curfew with an exemption on essential services.

"Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed. BMC will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and chawls," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai coronavirus maharashtra coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP