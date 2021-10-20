Mumbai Police bust ‘sex tourism’ racket, 2 arrested from airport

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday busted a sex tourism racket and arrested two people, news agency ANI reported. The police also rescued two victims.

The police laid a trap at Mumbai airport with police officials acting as customers after being tipped off about a woman running the sex tourism racket with a partner. The woman, according to the police, was arrested in the year 2020 under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, reported ANI.

A trip to Goa was organised and two girls were finalised by the accused, as per the release.

"Trap was laid at the airport where the three girls met an officer and others who acted as decoy customers. Money and air ticket were exchanged, on a signal received from them, the team apprehended the three women," the police said in a press note.

"On questioning them, officials learnt about the main accused who had entered departure gate and got herself the boarding pass," the police note further said.

The main accused was apprehended with the help of CISF and airport police. She was taken into custody for enquiry, where she confessed her crime. Later, she was presented before a court that granted one day of police custody.

The victims were sent to shelter home, the police said in its release.