Mumbai police issue prohibitory order for fortnight from Nov 1

Mumbai police have issued a prohibitory order banning gathering of five or more people, illegal processions, use of loud speakers, among other activities for a fortnight from November 1, an official said on Friday. The order was issued on Thursday by the deputy commissioner of police (operations) in view of inputs received by the police about disturbance of peace, law and order, danger to human life and property, the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the order, gathering of five or more persons, illegal processions, and use of loudspeakers, band and bursting of firecrackers is prohibited from November 1 to November 15.

Also read: Man crams into packed Mumbai metro, old video goes viral. Watch

The order issued under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act exempts weddings, funerals, meetings at clubs, companies, co-operative societies, theatres and cinema halls.

In a separate order, the police have banned display, possession of weapons, arms and ammunitions from November 3 to December 2, in view of maintaining peace and public safety.

Also read: Bengaluru to Mumbai in five hours? Centre mulls green expressway

Any creation, display and publishing of pictures, signs and boards, which will lead to trouble in social morals, security or danger to topple the government is also banned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the order, provocative utterances, songs and use of music is also prohibited during this time. Stringent action will be taken against people who are found violating the order, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON