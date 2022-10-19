Man crams into packed Mumbai metro, old video goes viral. Watch

If you are someone who travels through the metro, you are no stranger to the morning rush. People are always running around and trying to catch the train before the door closes. And no matter how packed a coach maybe, people find a way to squeeze themselves inside the metro. A similar incident from a few years back is doing rounds on the internet.

The 12-second video shows a passenger attempting to squeeze himself into an already crowded Mumbai metro compartment. The passenger struggled to fit into the cramped compartment, but he refused to budge. He tried again and again until the automatic door closed. Twitter user Gina Kholkar shared this video. In the caption of the video, the user wrote, "Marol…3 years back."

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has over three lakh views, several likes, and comments. One person wrote, "He he, of course, Bombay locals are way more crowded, but I have done the exact same action (pre covid times) in NYC subway. " Another person said, "So that's why people in Bombay work their ass off." A third person added, "The secondhand anxiety I got watching this."If it was SakiNaka, you could've said it was part of a little know station of the Tokyo Metro," added a fourth.