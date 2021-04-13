Mumbai: Police officer dies of Covid-19

A 54-year-old sub inspector attached to Vakola police station died of Covid-19 on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid care facility. With this, the Covid-19 toll in the Mumbai Police reached 101 with a total of 7,997 cases of infection reported since April 2020. As of Monday, the city police force has 455 active infected policemen.

Sub-inspector Mohan Dagde, who had been assigned court-related works and was posted at the Bombay high court, last reported to work on April 2. The next day he tested positive for Covid-19 and got admitted at the BKC Covid care centre.

His condition deteriorated on Sunday, leading to his death, said a police officer. “Dagde was diabetic and had high blood pressure,” confirmed Sunayna Nate, senior inspector, Vakola police.

Despite being from the 50+ age group, Dagde was reporting to work and not staying at home as directed by senior police officers earlier to prevent spread of infection among the most vulnerable group of policemen from the force.

The department is looking into why a policeman from 50+ age group having comorbidities such as diabetes and high blood pressure was called on duty, a police officer said requesting anonymity.

Dagde was living with his family in Andheri police quarters. His family would get a compensation of ₹50 lakh from the state government. Beside this, a sum of ₹10 lakh would also be given from the Mumbai Police welfare fund.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases, more policemen are also getting infected. Hence, the department is restoring measures that were implemented to bring the infection under control last year. The police have recently restored the Covid helpline for cops to enquire about availability of beds at hospitals and Covid centres.

“We are taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the police department,” said Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police (law and order).