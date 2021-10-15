Mumbai Police provides security cover to NCB zonal director

The Mumbai Police have increased the security cover of Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the narcotics control bureau (NCB) soon after he complained to Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey that some people have been following him. As per the written complaint given by Wankhede, the Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has ordered a probe and an additional commissioner of police rank level officer has been given the task to conduct an investigation and submit a report.

Wankhede claimed in his complaint that two people were following him on Monday when he visited Oshiwara to pray at his mother’s grave. The agency even submitted the evidence including CCTV footage of him being followed, said an NCB officer. The agency claims that they are suspecting that the Mumbai Police were following Wankhede in plain clothes.

Sources in the agency said, “Four armed guards have been provided to Wankhede for his security. Earlier he was using a sedan car, now his official vehicle has been changed to an SUV.”

Wankhede has been investigating several high-profile cases including the cruise drug bust case, in which he arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and several others. Earlier he had arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and several drug suppliers in the alleged drug connection linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Wankhede had also arrested NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law in a drug case from the Bandra area in January, this year.