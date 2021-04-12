Mumbai Police suspends Vaze’s former colleague, API Riyazuddin Kazi

Mumbai Police on Monday suspended assistant police inspector (API) Riyazuddin Kazi, a former colleague of suspended API Sachin Vaze.

Kazi was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday in connection with the Ambani security scare case and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Till recently, Kazi, who was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch, along with tainted officer Vaze, the alleged mastermind in both cases, was allegedly aware of Vaze’s plans, and “actively” took part in the destruction of evidence after the crimes.

He was shifted out of the CIU last month after NIA arrested Vaze on March 13 for allegedly devising the entire plan to regain his lost glory in the Mumbai Police. He was transferred to Tardeo Local Arms Division, considered as side branch.

Also Read | CBI quizzes staff of Anil Deshmukh and former Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze

Virendra Mishra, additional commissioner of police, armed police, on Monday issued Kazi’s suspension order pending departmental inquiry.

The order stated that during the suspension period, Kazi cannot take a private employment and also cannot do any private business. When he is out of the judicial custody, he would have to mark daily attendance at the office of the assistant commissioner of police, armed police, and may not be able to go out of the Mumbai without prior permission, the order stated.

On Sunday, Kazi was remanded to NIA custody till April 16 by a special court.