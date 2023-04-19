MUMBAI: When police constable Pradeep Jagdale, from Vakola police station, questioned an auto driver on Monday for refusing rides to multiple passengers, an argument ensued between the two. The driver’s brother also joined in and despite Jagdale flashing his identity card, the two men assaulted him. One of the two accused even attacked him wearing metal knuckle-dusters, leaving the cop with bruised lips and head injuries.

Why traffic police in city are getting roughed up by shameless offenders

The accused -- Arif Saddamali Sheikh, 33, and Yusuf Saddamali Sheikh, 32 – were taken into custody the same day. They were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody. The two have done time, after a murder case was registered by the Ghatkopar police in 2015.

This is the third attack on a policeman in less than a week.

On Friday, a 20-year-old woman driving a scooter on the wrong side in Ghatkopar East almost ran over a female traffic constable when she tried to stop the motorist.

The next day, in Navi Mumbai, a 23-year-old man dragged a traffic cop on the bonnet of his car for 18 kilometers, allegedly under the influence of psychotropic substances. The incident on Palm Beach Road occurred when the cop tried to stop the driver of the car from jumping a signal.

A cop who was assaulted by an inebriated man in the past, said such instances are known to occur by people under the influence of narcotics and alcohol. “Once the effect of the substance starts waning, we see the very same people who had displayed bravado, asking for forgiveness. The young offenders plead for mercy and also ask us not to register an offence to protect future career opportunities,” he said.

Last month, a traffic cop posted at the Kurla Depot signal on the busy LBS Road was badly thrashed by two men after he took the picture of their vehicle for an e-challan. He was repeatedly pushed by the men on the bikes parked nearby – the video of the incident went viral.

Joint police commissioner (traffic) Pravin Padwal said the assaults on traffic police had peaked around 2015-16. “After that we started providing our officers with body cameras – the attacks have reduced since then,” he said.

Architect, academician and transportation analyst Jagdeep Desai believes that police, especially those manning traffic, should introduce a buddy system, instead of stationing just one officer at a junction. “Even when while levying fines for traffic offences, they just issue e-challans instead of arguing and negotiating with people,” he said.

Desai felt that citizens tend to become aggressive on the streets when they see a traffic cop approaching, thinking they are out there for a bribe. This, he said, has left people devoid of the fear and respect for cops.

“An offender is often emboldened to repeat an offence. Unlike in Mumbai, drivers in cities where the rules are enforced strictly, the drivers are disciplined irrespective of the presence of cops,” Desai said.

Social activist Nirmal Thakker who has worked closely with Mulund police on several issues in the locality agrees that the police force has become lax. “Police often do not take action on petty offences such as blasting music late into the night or construction activity going on at odd hours. This leads people to perceive the policemen as defenseless and harmless,” he said. On the one hand, there is no fear among repeated offenders and lack of respect towards the law enforcers.

“People’s rude behaviour towards cops also reflects their social conditioning. Financial troubles and work related stresses also tend to impact how they behave on the streets,” said a retired IPS officer. “However, the rise in recent cases is aligned with the rise in population in the last decade.”

Cops under attack

April 18: Two auto drivers arrested by Vakola police after they allegedly assaulted an on-duty policeman in Santacruz East.

April 16: A 23-year-old man dragged a traffic constable for 18 kilometers on the bonnet of his car in Navi Mumbai’s Palm Beach Road.

April 15: A woman traffic constable from Vikhroli division was abused and assaulted by a 20-year-old who was driving on the wrong side of the road.

March 15: A drunk man assaulted a cop in the early hours when he was asked to return home.

March 6: Shriram Pawar, a constable with the Bandra division of Mumbai Traffic Police, was assaulted after seizing a scooter from a no parking zone.

February 28: Constable Satyavan Sonawane suffered several injuries including a fracture in his finger when he tried to stop a motorcyclist who was driving triple seat without a helmet.

February 28: Traffic police constable Suresh Jadhav, from Kalbadevi Traffic Division, was dragged by a 24-year-old speeding biker. The rider stopped for a moment when Jadhav caught him by his collar after which he tried fleeing, dragging the cop on duty along with him.