Mumbai pot brownie supply case: Three more arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons in three separate cases and allegedly seized multiple drugs in commercial quantities, as part of its week-long intense efforts against drug suppliers and peddlers in the city ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In the first operation, the agency arrested Sachin Tupe, 26, a college drop-out, from Andheri in connection with last week’s case wherein the agency busted a marijuana brownie bakery in Malad (West). Tupe was allegedly supplying marijuana to drug supplier Jagat Chaurasia who was arrested by the agency on June 12 in the pot brownie bakery case. Chaurasia used to supply the contraband to Elston Fernandes and a 20-year-old woman who was running the bakery, said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

The agency recovered 11 blots of LSD in commercial quantity from him and further investigation is on.

The second operation was conducted on the basis of specific information and the agency intercepted one auto driver Afsar Khan from Goregaon (West) and during the search allegedly recovered 20 grams of cocaine worth ₹2 lakh. During interrogation, it was revealed that Khan was connected with an African national based in Mira Road and was supplying cocaine for him. NCB is trying to locate the African national, added Wankhede.

The third operation was carried out in Mahim where the agency raided a house, recovered 60 gram of Mephedrone and 360 grams of marijuana and arrested Fahad Salim Qureshi.

On June 12, NCB officers conducted raids in a bakery shop in Malad (West) and arrested three persons including a woman and main supplier of marijuana, and allegedly seized 830 grams of edible pot brownie and 160 grams of marijuana from them.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against three accused. During interrogation, it was learnt that the accused found the idea of selling edible weed with brownie cake through an online streaming service.

The agency discovered a new trend among youths of consuming pot brownies. This was the first case in India in which the edible weed is used for baking and the agency cracked the nexus, added Wankhede.