Mumbai Press Club gets bomb threat mail; security heightened

The Mumbai Press Club received a threatening email claiming that several small bombs filled with poisonous gas had been planted inside the building and would explode at 1 pm on Friday, an official said. The bomb threat email received at the Mumbai Press Club expressed grievances against Udhayanidhi's family, accusing them of misusing support from the Muslim community in Coimbatore. (SOURCED)

The sender identified herself as Neerja Ajmal Khan.

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According to initial information, the email was allegedly sent by an individual identifying themselves as Neeraja Ajmal Khan. The sender claimed that as many as 42 "poison gas" devices had been installed inside the Press Club building.

The mail stated that, "We, the Muslims of Coimbatore, have learned a harsh truth: Udhayanidhi's cunning family used us as a mere vote bank and punished us in the name of protecting us. All our leaders who supported DMK in the last election have now been arrested under 'UAPA' by the same Udhayanidhi whom we had supported. When we tried to expose them, Tamil Nadu media outlets blocked us. So, we came to your state, but you also disappointed us."

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The mail also claimed that the alleged devices were intended only for property damage and urged that the building be evacuated.

It added, "To be honest, with the help of Naxalites and secret cells linked to Pakistan in Coimbatore, we only had enough resources to blow up 3-4 buildings. We never imagined we would have to use them, because we were confident you would help us expose the DMK government. We thought at least other states like Madhya Pradesh weren't under the DMK's thrall. But now it's clear that you too are living off Udhayanidhi's money. Therefore, we've used the bomb resources we had at your Press Club office. We only intended to cause property damage; please evacuate everyone safely. Long live the Naxalite Jihad Committee!."

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More details awaited.