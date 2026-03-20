Biker clears way for ambulance amid Mumbai traffic, wins hearts online: ‘The world looks kinder’

Amid Mumbai’s relentless traffic, a simple act of kindness has struck a chord online. In the video, the biker can be seen riding ahead of the ambulance, managing the traffic and signalling vehicles to move aside. (@motorcruiser/Instagram)

A biker cleared the way for an ambulance stuck in heavy traffic in Mumbai, and the moment has since won hearts after a video was shared on Instagram.

Mayur Bagul shared the details of the incident, saying he was travelling with his mother from Badlapur to Sion Hospital on the morning of March 18, 2026, when their ambulance got caught in the city’s rush-hour congestion.

Just then, an unknown biker appeared and stepped in to help.

Rider clears path for ambulance: In the video, the biker can be seen riding ahead of the ambulance, managing the traffic and signalling vehicles to move aside. He continued doing this throughout the journey until the ambulance safely reached the hospital.

Bagul later shared a video of the incident, thanking the biker for his timely help. He described the rider as a “one-man traffic police”.

“He acted like a one-man traffic police team to ensure we reached on time. I’m forever grateful,” he wrote.

Bagul also expressed deep gratitude, adding that the biker may have experienced a similar situation in the past, which could explain why he went out of his way to help during office hours.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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