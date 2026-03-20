Biker clears way for ambulance amid Mumbai traffic, wins hearts online: ‘The world looks kinder’
The incident took place on the morning of March 18, 2026, when Mayur Bagul was travelling with his mother from Badlapur to Sion Hospital.
Amid Mumbai’s relentless traffic, a simple act of kindness has struck a chord online.
A biker cleared the way for an ambulance stuck in heavy traffic in Mumbai, and the moment has since won hearts after a video was shared on Instagram.
Mayur Bagul shared the details of the incident, saying he was travelling with his mother from Badlapur to Sion Hospital on the morning of March 18, 2026, when their ambulance got caught in the city’s rush-hour congestion.
Just then, an unknown biker appeared and stepped in to help.
Rider clears path for ambulance:
In the video, the biker can be seen riding ahead of the ambulance, managing the traffic and signalling vehicles to move aside. He continued doing this throughout the journey until the ambulance safely reached the hospital.
Bagul later shared a video of the incident, thanking the biker for his timely help. He described the rider as a “one-man traffic police”.
“He acted like a one-man traffic police team to ensure we reached on time. I’m forever grateful,” he wrote.
Bagul also expressed deep gratitude, adding that the biker may have experienced a similar situation in the past, which could explain why he went out of his way to help during office hours.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
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Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The video quickly gained attention online, with many users praising the biker’s quick thinking and willingness to help a stranger in need.
Several called the act inspiring, highlighting how such gestures can make a real difference in emergencies.
Interestingly, the comment section revealed more about the biker. People who recognised him began tagging his sister, as he is not on Instagram.
One of the users commented, “Salute to the parents who raised him!”
A second user commented, “ I have done this many times. I have seen a few others doing this, too. Probably Mumbai still has some life amid the chaos.”
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A third user commented, “The world looks kinder because of people like him. God bless him.”
“This shouldn't be required in 1st place, though. I've witnessed people not giving an area for an ambulance to go by. We need more civic sense and empathy,” another user commented.
The video was shared on March 19, 2026, and since then, it has gained 2.5 million views and more than 2.6 lakh likes.