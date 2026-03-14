Man says Blinkit ambulance arrived in 4 mins, got patient to hospital in 20 mins in Gurgaon: ‘A lifesaver indeed’

A social media post praising the speed and professionalism of a Blinkit ambulance service in Gurgaon has drawn widespread attention online. A man in Gurgaon described a rapid Blinkit ambulance response that got a patient to hospital in 20 minutes. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The post was shared on X by a user named Harpreet, who described how the quick response helped a friend’s family during a medical emergency earlier in the day.

Sharing the experience, Harpreet wrote, “Dear Blinkit, your Ambulance service is a lifesaver indeed. Just this morning, a classmate of mine requested for an ambulance in Gurgaon. It arrived in 4 minutes and his mom was in the emergencybward of a hospital within 20 minutes.”

He further praised the crew for their professionalism and care. “Both the paramedic attendants and the driver were topnotch and took excellent care of the patient.”

The user added that after the hospital formalities were completed and the patient had stabilised, the family went outside to thank the ambulance crew.

“After the formalities in the ER were done and the patient stabilized, her son went out to thank the ambulance guys, only to find out that they had already gone. Two minutes later he got the scolding of his life from his wife for not giving them any token of thanks, especially since the ambulance service didn't charge anything,” he wrote.

Harpreet added that the family initially assumed the charges had already been paid while booking the ambulance through the app.

He concluded his post with a suggestion for the company. “On that note, you may consider adding an option on your app for a token payment and perhaps a rating system for your ambulance crews after the job is completed. They are a lifesaver indeed.”

Take a look here at the post: