Man says Blinkit ambulance arrived in 4 mins, got patient to hospital in 20 mins in Gurgaon: ‘A lifesaver indeed’
A man in Gurgaon shared how a Blinkit ambulance arrived in 4 minutes and rushed a patient to hospital.
A social media post praising the speed and professionalism of a Blinkit ambulance service in Gurgaon has drawn widespread attention online.
The post was shared on X by a user named Harpreet, who described how the quick response helped a friend’s family during a medical emergency earlier in the day.
Sharing the experience, Harpreet wrote, “Dear Blinkit, your Ambulance service is a lifesaver indeed. Just this morning, a classmate of mine requested for an ambulance in Gurgaon. It arrived in 4 minutes and his mom was in the emergencybward of a hospital within 20 minutes.”
He further praised the crew for their professionalism and care. “Both the paramedic attendants and the driver were topnotch and took excellent care of the patient.”
The user added that after the hospital formalities were completed and the patient had stabilised, the family went outside to thank the ambulance crew.
“After the formalities in the ER were done and the patient stabilized, her son went out to thank the ambulance guys, only to find out that they had already gone. Two minutes later he got the scolding of his life from his wife for not giving them any token of thanks, especially since the ambulance service didn't charge anything,” he wrote.
Harpreet added that the family initially assumed the charges had already been paid while booking the ambulance through the app.
He concluded his post with a suggestion for the company. “On that note, you may consider adding an option on your app for a token payment and perhaps a rating system for your ambulance crews after the job is completed. They are a lifesaver indeed.”
Take a look here at the post:
Post draws praise online
The post has garnered more than 90,000 views on X and sparked several reactions from users who praised the initiative.
In the comments section, one user wrote, “Would love to donate to this cause. Knowing ambulance from Blinkit is around the corner and serves my area brings so much peace of mind.” Another user observed, “The fact that they left without waiting for a tip or a thank you suggests they are optimized for turnaround time.”
Several others also praised the company’s effort. One comment read, “Wow, that’s how leadership by private enterprise is upgrading India to a different level.” Another user wrote, “These startups are a trillion times better than the others.”
Others simply appreciated the initiative itself. “It is actually one of the best initiative,” a user commented, while another added, “Great work Blinkit. All other corporates should take inspiration from them.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More