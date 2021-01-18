Mumbai: Principals worry about Class 10 students as schools remain closed

As schools in the city remain closed for physical classes until further orders, principals are concerned about Class 10 students who are set to appear for their board exams this year.

“Since schools have remained shut for the past several months, students have not got enough practice of writing papers. We were hoping that if schools begin, we could conduct some offline sessions with the students, to prepare them for the exams,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the Mumbai Principals’ Association.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) order issued on Friday, schools in the city will remain closed and only board exams can be conducted as per the schedules of respective boards. Schools, however, said that students want to write their prelim exams in the offline format.

“It will help them understand the paper pattern that was introduced newly last year. We are worried that students who are already weak might suffer, as they will not get the needed guidance offline,” said a teacher from a civic body school.

Most schools have conducted their unit tests and semester exams online this year. Many were awaiting guidelines on the conduct of prelims. They are now hoping that the government allows them to conduct prelims.

Mahesh Palkar, education officer of the BMC said, “Only examinations that are prescribed by the board will be permitted in schools. If the board declares that schools can conduct prelims and lays down guidelines for the same, we will allow them with necessary precautions.”

Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. On Friday, the education department announced that Class 5 to 8 can begin offline classes from January 27.