Mumbai: Railways issue 3.8 lakh passes in 2 weeks

The highest number of passes were issued at Dombivli and Borivli railway stations on the Central and Western Railway
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Passengers who have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, queue up at the ticket counter for passes at Thane Station. (HT PHOTO)

The railways have issued 3.8 lakh monthly season passes to suburban railway passengers in a fortnight. The Central Railway has issued 2.74 lakh passes to passengers on its mainline, harbour and trans-harbour railway lines, while the Western Railway has issued 1.11 lakh monthly season passes.

The highest number of passes were issued at Dombivli and Borivli railway stations on the Central and Western Railway. The Western Railway also issued 552 monthly season passes for air-conditioned (AC) local trains.

Railway officials, however, said that the number of passes issued has been less than what was anticipated earlier.

“We had anticipated a higher number of passes that would be sold. After the online registration process started, it would have become smooth to apply for passengers. However, we did not witness any rise in the number of passes issued,” said a senior Central Railway officials

General commuters were allowed to travel by local train after four months on August 15. Train services were suspended for the general public on April 15, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.

The eligibility criterion for travelling is the completion of 14 days since receiving the second dose of Covid-19. Passengers can apply for a universal pass through online and offline systems. In the offline system, the municipal bodies have set up vaccine verification help desks outside the suburban railway stations, after verification, the passengers can get their tickets issued at the railway booking counters. Through the online system, passengers can register on http://epassmsdma.mahait.org for verification and purchase a season monthly pass from any suburban railway station.

