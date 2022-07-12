Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Mumbai rain: Intense spell likely, waterlogging, traffic jams warning

Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, witnessed heavy rainfall between June 1 and July 10.
Published on Jul 12, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up to rain lashing several parts of the financial capital, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected today in Mumbai and suburbs. According to the regional meteorological centre, very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places for the next 24 hours with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. The Met department has made similar forecast for the next day as well and issued orange alert for Mumbai till July 14.

“Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune & Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur during the next 3-4 hours,” IMD Mumbai said.

K S Hosalikar, scientist at IMD Pune, took to Twitter to warn about possible intense spells of rain in the next two to three hours. Hosalikar said that the intesity would be higher today and could lead to waterlogging and traffic jam.

Western Railway said in an update that local train services on Mumbai suburban (Churchgate - Dahanu) and Harbour Line (Mahim to Goregaon) are running normally. Several mail/express trains from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai are running late.

“Few UP Mail/Express mail trains coming towards Mumbai including 12952 Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani, 12954 H. Nizamuddin - Mumbai Central August Kranti, 12962 Indore - Mumbai Central Avantika Express, 12956 Jaipur - Mumbai Central express etc. are running with delay,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, in a release.

HT News Desk

