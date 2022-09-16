Mumbai rain | Massive traffic snarl as roads inundated; local trains delayed

The residents of Mumbai faced massive traffic jams yet again as heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Friday. The Western Express Highway, which connects the entire western suburban areas, was packed with vehicles.

The waterlogged roads and flooded subways only added to the commuters’ misery. Other areas too, including Andheri Subway, Aarey Road, Nashik Bhiwandi by-pass and Eastern Express Highway (EEH), faced slow traffic movement due to congestion. Meanwhile, the Mumbai local trains too were running with a delay of 15 to 20 minutes.

Subway closed due to waterlogging at Andheri in Mumbai. (Photo by Vijay Bate.)

Mumbai may receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow: IMD

In its subdivision-wise warning, the met department has put the coastal areas of Maharashtra on ‘orange’ alert. Mumbai, and its adjoining districts - Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are on a ‘yellow’ alert. Rain warnings are segregated into four colour codes - green (no risk), yellow (low risk), orange (medium risk) and red (heavy rain).

In its weather forecast, the regional IMD has predicted “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs.” There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places within the next 48 hours, it added in its Friday’s report.

The city is expected to log a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius, whereas mercury may touch 30 degrees on the higher side.

