Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Over 100 local trains cancelled amid heavy downpour

- Mumbai rain LIVE update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Thursday.
After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and adjoining areas, over 100 local trains were cancelled on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)had issued a “red alert” in Raigad, and a landslide occurred late Wednesday night, leaving over 30 families feared trapped, according to officials.
The Maharashtra education department instructed its officials in Thane, Palghar, and Raigad to declare a holiday for educational institutions. This decision coincided with the state government's announcement of a holiday for all schools in four districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, for Thursday due to a heavy rainfall warning in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the Disaster Management Department at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to assess the situation after the heavy rain affected the city and its surrounding areas.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Colaba and Santacruz observatories (indicators for the island city and suburbs) recorded 98.4 mm and 52.8 mm of rainfall respectively.
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 06:23 AM
Maharashtra: 'Heavy' rain predicted for Mumbai, ‘Orange’ alert in 10 districts
Mumbai rainfall alert: CM Eknath Shinde announced holidays in schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar for Thursday in view of the weather alert.
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 05:50 AM
Over 100 local trains cancelled amid heavy downpour in Mumbai
Amid heavy rainfall witnessed by Mumbai and the adjoining areas in Maharashtra, more than 100 local trains were cancelled. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued “yellow alert” for Mumbai while a “red alert” has been issued to Raigad.
Other districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Ratnagiri were issued “orange alert” with a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall.