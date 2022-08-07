Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai | IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Monday, Pune on 'red' alert

Mumbai | IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Monday, Pune on 'red' alert

mumbai news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 04:21 PM IST
Neighbouring Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert during the same period.
Mumbai had seen significant rain in the first half of July, but the second half of the month was largely dry, which caused the temperature and humidity to rise. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

The weather department on Sunday sounded an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai with the city expected to witness ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the coming week. The Maharashtra capital city will remain on ‘orange’ alert from Monday till Wednesday (August 11). Neighbouring Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert during the same period.

The adjoining areas of Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara will remain on ‘red’ alert on Monday as they may likely see a downpour in the next two days.

Mumbai has seen some moderate spells of rain in the last two days causing traffic snarl, severe waterlogging, inundation of roads and disruption of normal life. Several trains were rescheduled, while local trains were reported running late as tracks were flooded due to incessant rain. The Santa Cruz region recorded16mm of rain on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Rains to make comeback this week in Mumbai

Rains will pick up more pace on August 9, wherein heavier showers may be seen. “9th being a Monday can prove to be disruptive with some traffic chaos and other problems in view of heavy rains,” private weather forecasting firm Skymet Weather wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai had seen significant rain in the first half of July, but the second half of the month was largely dry, which caused the temperature and humidity to rise.

Apart from Mumbai, the coastal cities of Navsari and Valsad in Gujarat; Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, and several districts of Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh will be on orange alert in the coming week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rainfall rain imd mumbai rains
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP