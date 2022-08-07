Mumbai | IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Monday, Pune on 'red' alert

The weather department on Sunday sounded an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai with the city expected to witness ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the coming week. The Maharashtra capital city will remain on ‘orange’ alert from Monday till Wednesday (August 11). Neighbouring Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert during the same period.

The adjoining areas of Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara will remain on ‘red’ alert on Monday as they may likely see a downpour in the next two days.

Mumbai has seen some moderate spells of rain in the last two days causing traffic snarl, severe waterlogging, inundation of roads and disruption of normal life. Several trains were rescheduled, while local trains were reported running late as tracks were flooded due to incessant rain. The Santa Cruz region recorded16mm of rain on Saturday.

Rains will pick up more pace on August 9, wherein heavier showers may be seen. “9th being a Monday can prove to be disruptive with some traffic chaos and other problems in view of heavy rains,” private weather forecasting firm Skymet Weather wrote.

Mumbai had seen significant rain in the first half of July, but the second half of the month was largely dry, which caused the temperature and humidity to rise.

Apart from Mumbai, the coastal cities of Navsari and Valsad in Gujarat; Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, and several districts of Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh will be on orange alert in the coming week.

