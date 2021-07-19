Mumbai rains: Local train services briefly disrupted between Thane and Diva

Local train services in Mumbai, which became operational on Monday, a day after the city received heavy rains, were suspended on a section due to water logging on the tracks and were restored later.

Also Read | Mumbai local trains resume; extremely heavy rains predicted in 48 hrs

"Slow local train services suspended between Kalva and Mumbra railway stations due to water logging near Kalva. Fast local train services on Central Railway, Harbour railway, Trans-Harbour and Western Railway operational," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), Central Railway, said.

"Slow train services resume between Thane and Diva. Fast local train services on Central Railway, harbour railway, trans- harbour and Western Railway train services operational," Sutar later said in an update.

Additionally, according to updates on Central Railway's Twitter account, no long distance-train had been rescheduled till 3:30pm on Monday.

Also Read | Heavy rain since Sunday night caused water logging across Mumbai

Services of the Mumbai Local, considered as the lifeline of the metropolis, were severely disrupted on Sunday as the city was brought to a grinding halt by heavy rainfall, which began late night on Saturday. The rains, described by meteorologists as "monstrous" also triggered landslides, house collapses and electrocution, which resulted in the deaths of 31 people, while several others were injured.

Also Read | Over 30 dead as heavy rain batters Mumbai

According to officials of the weather department, Mumbai on Sunday received 235mm of rain in fours hours, between 12am and 4am. On Friday, Maharashtra's capital city recorded 253mm rainfall, its highest this monsoon season.

As the city received showers for a second straight day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange category storm warning for the next four days. Also, heavy rains are expected to continue over the next three hours, mainly in Mumbai, as well as in coastal areas of its suburbs.